The Hawks have seized documents in a raid at the offices of North West premier Supra Mahumapelo on Thursday.

After a lengthy search and seizure operation‚ Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said the documents would aid them in an investigation into maladministration‚ fraud and corruption they were conducting.

"The monetary value involved is approximately R160-million‚" said Rikhotso.

"No arrests were effected at this stage pending further investigation. This is an ongoing probe and we cannot divulge any further information. Investigations continue."

Earlier‚ Mahumapelo's spokesperson‚ Brian Setswambung‚ told TimesLIVE that the Hawks' raid at their offices was linked to the leak of contracts between them and IT company Nepo Data Dynamics‚ which was contracted to integrate the province's IT systems.