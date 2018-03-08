The Eastern Cape budget has taken a R13-billion beating in recent years because of an exodus of 300‚000 people leaving the province since 2011.

Tabling the province’s R78.2-billion budget in the provincial legislature on Wednesday‚ finance MEC Sakhumzi Somyo spoke of it as a “balancing budget”.

He dedicated the budget to Nelson Mandela‚ saying he felt the budget had stayed true to Madiba’s “course and use the public purse to contribute to the achievement of Mandela’s vision”‚ and called on business‚ labour and civil society to “form a united front that will enhance our resolve to inclusive economic growth and job creation”.