Document leaks led to Hawks raid at Mahumapelo's offices.

"We have had our own internal investigations into the matter and we are co-operating with the Hawks. These are part of the premier's efforts to intensify efforts to root out corruption‚" said Setswambung. "We welcome the Hawks investigating and will co-operate fully‚" he added.

Mahumapelo was not present at the time of the raid. "He is in the legislature at the moment but we will be holding a press briefing on this matter at 1pm at the premier's office‚" Setswambung added.

The team of Hawks officers had been raiding the office since 8am. They had not concluded their operation by 11am.

This publication earlier reported that the Hawks investigators have not searched Mahumapelo's personal office but searched other sections in the building. These included the supply chain office that deals with procurement‚ and the financial office.