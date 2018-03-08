DA heads to court to reverse ‘suspicious’ multi-billion ANC broadband tender.

A multi-billion rand City of Tshwane broadband tender is at the centre of a legal spat between the DA administration and businesses vying for the rolling out of the 18-year-long lucrative contract.

The tender‚ which was awarded by the previous administration in 2015 to Altech Radio Holdings‚ is now subject of a high court battle set for May 22.

Those close to the developments told the publication that the DA administration was suspicious of how the tender was awarded.

“The ANC caucus also thinks the DA wants to elbow the initial bid winners with their own people. It’s a political hot potato‚” one source said.

The contract is now in limbo following a decision by the Solly Msimang-led council to put it on ice after establishing alleged gross irregularities.

In 2017 the city lodged two court applications – one an urgent application to suspend the contract‚ and a main application to review and set aside decision taken by the former city leadership to award the tender. The urgent application was struck off the roll for lack of urgency in September 2017‚ paving way May’s court battle.