Criminal case opened against Bank of Baroda

A criminal complaint involving allegations of money laundering and corruption was opened against the Bank of Baroda on Thursday by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The complaint was lodged in terms of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act.

“We now implore upon the South African Police Services (SAPS) to promptly and efficiently investigate and test these allegations and bring all those who had a hand in possibly laundering public monies to book‚” said DA MP Natasha Mazzone.

The complaint was lodged with police in reaction to a report by the Organized Crime and Corruption Project (OCCRP)‚ which found that the bank’s South African branch had allegedly knowingly laundered money on behalf of the Gupta family.