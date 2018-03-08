Bogus Hawks official claimed to be investigating Ace Magashule.

"He further alleged that the matter was also reported to the office of [forensic investigator] Paul O’Sullivan and advocate Gerry Nel of Afriforum. The suspect demanded R50 000 bribe in exchange for stalling the said investigation‚" said Nyakane.

A trap was set for him. "He was arrested after receiving the said cash on Tuesday‚" Nyakane said.

The 57-year-old suspect appeared in the Parys Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of extortion and impersonating a police official.

The case was postponed to March 15 for a formal bail application.