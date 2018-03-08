Bogus Hawks official claimed to be investigating Ace Magashule
A Hawks imposter who claimed to be investigating ANC secretary general Ace Magashule‚ Parys mayor Joey Mochela and businessman Modau Netshivhodza for drug dealing has been arrested after soliciting a bribe.
Hawks spokesperson Sfiso Nyakane on Thursday said Johannes Jooste Joubert approached Mochela and Metshivhodza‚ alleging he had been instructed by acting national head of the Hawks Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata and her team to launch an investigation of dealing in narcotics and firearms against the group.
"He further alleged that the matter was also reported to the office of [forensic investigator] Paul O’Sullivan and advocate Gerry Nel of Afriforum. The suspect demanded R50 000 bribe in exchange for stalling the said investigation‚" said Nyakane.
A trap was set for him. "He was arrested after receiving the said cash on Tuesday‚" Nyakane said.
The 57-year-old suspect appeared in the Parys Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of extortion and impersonating a police official.
The case was postponed to March 15 for a formal bail application.