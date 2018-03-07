WATCH: Motorist allegedly resists arrest and attacks traffic officer

A Gauteng Traffic officer was allegedly attacked by a motorist while trying to apprehend him on Solomon Mahlangu Drive in Pretoria.

The motorist was stopped after he was seen driving an unroadworthy vehicle and tickets were issued for the infractions.

Upon inspection of the vehicle the officers discovered that the motorist was in possession of marijuana.

The motorist removed the keys from the police car, after he was informed that he would be placed under arrest, which led to the altercation.

“When the officers tried to get the keys from the motorist, he attacked one of the officers which resulted in the altercation,” Pretoria Police Spokesperson Busapi Nxumalo told DRUM.

In the video, posted by Tebogo Machetele on Facebook, a car with a camera arrives on the scene and captures the officer entangled on the ground with the motorist. The officer is seen lying on top of the motorist, while the other officer attempts to separate the two.

After the men are separated, the motorist is seen arguing with the officers before he is handcuffed.