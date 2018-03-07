Suspected cross-border car theft syndicate leader nabbed

The Hawks have arrested a 31-year old man suspected to be a ring leader of a cross-border car theft syndicate.

The elite unit said the man is linked to business burglary and theft of six brand new Ford Rangers at a dealership in Phalaborwa.

Hawks spokesman Captain Matimba Maluleke said the alleged syndicate leader was arrested at Westgate Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg yesterday while he was appearing for another case of theft of motor vehicle.

“The man is suspected to have led a syndicate that stole a fleet of new Ford Ranger cars at a car dealership in Phalaborwa in December 2017," said Maluleke.

Tsununu Ahmad Maphosa (31), and Mpho Dzwuguda (26), who are believed to be part of the alleged syndicate were arrested in January and charged for possession of suspected motor vehicles. Dzwuguda was granted R3 000 bail whilst Maphosa was remanded in custody until May 2 2018.

Maluleke said five of the six stolen vehicles were recovered at Limpopo River near Beitbridge before crossing the border to Zimbabawe.

The suspect is expected to appear today before Masisi Magistrate’s Court in Musina to face charges of burglary at business premises as well as several counts of theft of motor vehicles.