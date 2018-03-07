When a policeman and his accomplices evaded paying for petrol after refuelling‚ they may as well have put handcuffs on themselves then and there.

Their vehicle was quickly spotted and their activities are now under close scrutiny.

Lt-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said that at about 9.46pm on Monday‚ a BMW vehicle with Gauteng Province (GP) registration numbers arrived at the Muledani filling station in Limpopo province with three passengers.

After filling up the vehicle with petrol‚ the driver gave the attendant a bank card to swipe for payment‚ which bounced. They drove away and disappeared.

On Tuesday‚ police officers identified the BMW vehicle at Phiphudi village on the outskirts of Thohoyandou.