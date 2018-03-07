Murder-accused husband 'had addiction involving handcuffs and whips'.

A Constantia man accused of murdering his wife allegedly had an addiction that involved handcuffs and whips.

Rob Packham‚ a chartered accountant‚ is facing a charge of murdering Gill‚ his wife of 30 years. Gill was a school secretary in Cape Town.

Die Burger reported on Wednesday that the victim’s friends had submitted statements to police alleging that Packham had received therapy for a sex addiction.