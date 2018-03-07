The shooting took place between security officers and armed robbers‚ one of whom died on the scene.

What started out as an ordinary day became a day of horror when she and her colleagues started hearing gunshots outside their workplace.

The woman asked not to be named for safety considerations.

She said that after the incident she couldn't stop shaking‚ "my heart was beating uncontrollably".

"I was so angry at these criminals. How (can) they put everyone’s lives in danger (like that). The image of the blood just sticks in my head and seeing the picture of him later on‚ slumped outside the car. I just thought what a waste. All for nothing‚" she said.

She and her colleagues were subjected to the gruesome image that's reminiscent of a dramatic action movie.

"Everyone was just going about their day. So as I was working I hear a sound of a car crash. I looked outside from my desk onto the road. Then a woman was running across the road.