Eight Zimbabwean children who were detained by police in Rustenburg last year are set to arrive home on Tuesday.

The children‚ aged between two and 14‚ will be repatriated‚ the Department of Social Development said in a statement.

They were taken into the care of the department after the truck driver with whom they were travelling was found to have 15 passports‚ none of which belonged to the children.

Last month eight parents approached the High Court in Pretoria asking to be reunited with their children.

"The alleged parents demanded that the children be released into their care but they could not provide proof that they are indeed the children's primary caregivers‚" said a department statement. "In terms of section 29 of the Children's Act‚ there is a need to ascertain where the children will be released to. In this instance‚ the children will be released to the care and safety of the government of Zimbabwe."

According to the department‚ Judge Bill Prinsloo - who ordered the repatriation - said he "could not fathom" how parents could allow their children to travel with strangers from Beit Bridge to Cape Town and concluded that the parents did not act in the best interest of the children.