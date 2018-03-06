Standard Bank has agreed to open bank accounts for business practitioners who are controlling seven Gupta companies.

Standard Bank was among the top four banks‚ including Absa‚ Nedbank and FNB‚ which shut down the Gupta family accounts‚ and accounts for persons linked to the family‚ in 2016 over mounting concerns over money laundering allegations.

The family has had to make do with facilities with the Bank of Baroda‚ a relationship that has also deteriorated since the bank started to come under pressure from the Reserve Bank over the large number of suspicious transactions the Gupta family were processing.

Business rescue practitioner Louis Klopper on confirmed that Standard Bank had agreed to open a new account‚ with strict conditions limiting access only to Klopper and his partner practitioner‚ Kurt Knoop.