Man exhumes his own mother's body

Police found a full human skeleton in his house - and that he carried around his mother's skull when he went to the bank.

A "grave violation" is under investigation by police in Limpopo.

South African Police Service spokesperson Lt-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Tuesday that cops in Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane have arrested a man in connection with a grave being dug up at Dithabaneng village in the Ga-Mphahlele area.

"It is alleged that the suspect went to the local cemetery during December 2017 and started digging his mother's grave open." She had been buried in 2001.

The dig continued until he finally exhumed her bones during January 2018 and took them home.