The DA has welcomed the withdrawal of a motion to discuss the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank in Parliament.

Below is the full statement from David Maynier‚ DA Shadow Minister of Finance.

We welcome the news that the mad motion on the “nationalisation” of the South African Reserve Bank has been withdrawn and will not be debated today in Parliament.

We have been told by Moody’s‚ who are currently in the country conducting a review ahead of a possible sovereign credit rating downgrade to “junk status”‚ that:

“…any developments which cast further doubt over the independence and credibility of core institutions including the National Treasury and Reserve Bank would be strongly credit negative.”