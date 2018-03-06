Factory besieged by shocked and angry customers seeking refund
Scores of people flocked to the Enterprise facility in Polokwane yesterday to return stocks of polony, viennas and russians they had bought.
The factory remained closed yesterday following the announcement by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi that it was one of the sources of the outbreak of listeriosis which has killed 180 people in the country.
Employees of the company were locked inside the premises and barred from speaking to the media.
There was chaos outside as frustrated customers threw the ready-to-eat processed products at the locked gates.
Customers were met by notices plastered on the gates indicating the factory was "closed until further notice".
Police had to be called in to quell the tension as customers attempted to force open the gate.
Seipei Rasethaba, a businessman from Seshego, said he wanted to know what caused the outbreak.
"Management must explain what happened as I depend on their stuff for survival," said Rasethaba who brought back russians, polonies, viennas and other meat products.
He said he bought from the factory because it was cheaper.
Thosago Maje, 48, from Serala View in Polokwane said he had spent a fortune buying his children the products for their lunch boxes.
"This is so unfair to us. The company is gambling with our lives. I want a refund for all the items that I bought," Maje said.
Rebecca Madikana, 53, said her five children had been complaining about stomach aches since they started consuming the items she bought from the factory on Saturday.
"I'm worried about the health of my children. When they started complaining of stomach cramps I suspected that something was wrong with the items. I now fear for the worst," she said.
Another customer, Joseph Neshitopeni, had brought his wife and child to buy from the factory oblivious of the listeriosis outbreak.