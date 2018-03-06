Factory besieged by shocked and angry customers seeking refund

Scores of people flocked to the Enterprise facility in Polokwane yesterday to return stocks of polony, viennas and russians they had bought.

The factory remained closed yesterday following the announcement by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi that it was one of the sources of the outbreak of listeriosis which has killed 180 people in the country.

Employees of the company were locked inside the premises and barred from speaking to the media.

There was chaos outside as frustrated customers threw the ready-to-eat processed products at the locked gates.

Customers were met by notices plastered on the gates indicating the factory was "closed until further notice".

Police had to be called in to quell the tension as customers attempted to force open the gate.

Seipei Rasethaba, a businessman from Seshego, said he wanted to know what caused the outbreak.