South Africa

Athlete attacked with chainsaw

By Staff Reporter - 06 March 2018 - 14:13
Athlete attacked with chainsaw.
Athlete attacked with chainsaw.
Image: STOCK IMAGE

South African triathlete‚ Mhlengi Gwala‚ was attacked with a chainsaw by robbers while training in Durban today‚ a friend revealed.

Fellow triathlete Henri Schoeman shared the shocking crime on his official Twitter account.

He extended his support to Gwala‚ "in his operation and road to recovery".

"We all stand behind you and support you as we need to make cycling safer on the roads in South Africa!‚" said Schoeman.

The sporting fraternity is shocked. Donovan Geldenhuys commented‚ "Utterly disgusting! @MhlengiGwala is a true gentleman‚ I can’t even imagine this happening‚ it’s sickening! Praying for him to heal up quick."

This is a breaking story‚ more to come shortly.

