Athlete attacked with chainsaw
South African triathlete‚ Mhlengi Gwala‚ was attacked with a chainsaw by robbers while training in Durban today‚ a friend revealed.
Fellow triathlete Henri Schoeman shared the shocking crime on his official Twitter account.
A friend of mine, cycling in the Durban area was robbed by three people this morning, Then they attempted to saw off both legs with a chainsaw. Blade too blunt and only got half way through one and started on the other. Absolutely disgusting! How safe are we on SA roads?— Henri Schoeman (@H_Schoeman) March 6, 2018
He extended his support to Gwala‚ "in his operation and road to recovery".
"We all stand behind you and support you as we need to make cycling safer on the roads in South Africa!‚" said Schoeman.
The sporting fraternity is shocked. Donovan Geldenhuys commented‚ "Utterly disgusting! @MhlengiGwala is a true gentleman‚ I can’t even imagine this happening‚ it’s sickening! Praying for him to heal up quick."
This is a breaking story‚ more to come shortly.