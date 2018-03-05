Stateless couple seek clarification on citizenship.

A couple originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo have found themselves stateless after renouncing their citizenship in order to be naturalised as South Africans.

While one of their children has been granted South African citizenship‚ the youngest child who was born last year failed to gain the same status and may not be able to access services offered by public facilities in the country.

A law firm has brought an application in the High Court in Cape Town that seeks clarity on how long a permanent resident must reside in South Africa before he or she is eligible for citizenship.

The question came into the spotlight last week when the Public Protector ordered the Home Affairs Department to review the 10-year waiting period for permanent residents to apply for naturalisation and ensure it aligns with the five-year period in the Citizenship Act.

The Public Protector dealt with complaints from foreign nationals who were told they needed to be permanent residents of South Africa for 10 years to qualify for naturalisation.