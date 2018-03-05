Overturned truck delivers boon for jobless

Christmas came early for residents of Silahliwe informal settlement, Randvaal, when a truck carrying powdered soap worth half a million rand overturned on the R59.

Hundreds of residents from the settlement rushed to the scene and looted the washing powder. Police had to use pepper spray to disperse them.

Sutherland Transport depot manager Alie Nel said: "The driver said a car applied breaks in front of him, forcing him swerve to the right. Unfortunately, he lost control of the truck and it overturned."

Two hours after the incident some residents could be seen selling the powder to passing motorists at discounted prices.

Modise Seotsa, 24, said: "Most people are unemployed here so we could not miss an opportunity to make money."

Sarah Sithole, 47, said she heard about the incident when she returned from church.

"People had already taken all the powder and there were only boxes lying around. I collected the boxes for recycling so I can buy food for my kids."