South Africa

Ngcobo policeman's father extends condolences to parents of his suspected killers

By Lulamile Feni - 05 March 2018 - 15:21
Ngcobo policeman's father extends condolences to parents of his suspected killers.
Ngcobo policeman's father extends condolences to parents of his suspected killers.
Image: SAPS

Constable Kuhle Mathetha had graduated just over a month before he died in a hail of bullets at the Ngcobo police station. Despite mourning his murder‚ his father is able to spare a thought for his killers' parents.

A funeral service for Mathetha‚ 27‚ was held at his Ncorha home village in Cofimvaba on Saturday.

His grieving father‚ Bulelani Mathetha‚ who is a retired school principal‚ said he has accepted the fact that his son was gone forever.

He would remember his son as a handsome and diligent young man.

Gigaba's fury at 'denial of birthright' by Engcobo Church

Malusi Gigaba has expressed his "dismay at the wanton disregard of the law" by allegations against Mancoba church.
News
6 hours ago

Mathetha senior also spared a thought for the parents of the suspects who were killed in a subsequent shootout with law enforcement officers‚ the Daily Dispatch newspaper reported.

"Like myself‚ I have lost a child‚ not a policeman‚ those parents have lost children‚ not criminals.

"The parents did not send their children to commit the crime. Now the parents have a task of burying the children who died in this manner. It will haunt those parents for the rest of their lives‚ that their sons killed policemen.

"Now that I have accepted the death of my son‚ my heart goes to those parents."

Read the full story on DispatchLIVE 

 

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Listeriosis in SA: what we know so far
‘Land will be expropriated without compensation. It will happen’- President ...
X