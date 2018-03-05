Constable Kuhle Mathetha had graduated just over a month before he died in a hail of bullets at the Ngcobo police station. Despite mourning his murder‚ his father is able to spare a thought for his killers' parents.

A funeral service for Mathetha‚ 27‚ was held at his Ncorha home village in Cofimvaba on Saturday.

His grieving father‚ Bulelani Mathetha‚ who is a retired school principal‚ said he has accepted the fact that his son was gone forever.

He would remember his son as a handsome and diligent young man.