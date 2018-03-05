The Constitutional Court will decide on whether more than 1.3-million registered voters in KwaZulu-Natal will be able to participate in next year's general elections.

That's according to the Independent Electoral Commission in KZN‚ which launched a campaign on Monday to get people to visit voting stations on March 10 and 11 to update their details on the voters’ roll ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Thabani Ngwira‚ IEC KZN communications officer‚ said current figures on the voters’ roll show that in KwaZulu Natal there are 5‚317‚661 registered voter in the province.

"Of this figure‚ 555‚979 have no addresses whilst 832‚616 have incomplete addresses. This brings the total number of voters with no addresses in KwaZulu-Natal to 1‚388‚595."

This comes after the IEC suffered a blow in June last year when a Concourt judgment found that the IEC had failed to collect and maintain addresses for a credible voters' roll.