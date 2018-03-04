A motorcyclist‚ believed to be in his 60s‚ was killed in a collision with SUV on Main Road in Irene‚ Centurion‚ on Saturday afternoon.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the SUV parked in a residence driveway. A wrecked motorbike was found lying behind the SUV.

“Paramedics assessed the driver of the motorbike and found that the man had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

“The driver of the SUV was assessed and found to have escaped injury‚” he added.