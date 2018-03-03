South Africa

Zulu king to sue MiWay over leaked conversation

By Nivashni Nair - 03 March 2018 - 12:53
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini plans to sue MiWay over a leaked conversation between one of the insurance company's sales reps and himself.

His attorney Theasen Pillay said a claim was being formulated for damages‚ however an amount had yet to be decided upon.

He was instructed to act on behalf of the Zulu monarch following the "disobedient‚ disrespectful and contemptible means by which a protected recording of the conversation between a MiWay sales consultant and His Majesty was dissimilated from the control of MiWay".

The recorded conversation‚ which was leaked on social media‚ starts with the sales representative addressing Zwelithini by his first name. The king then reprimands the sales rep.

In a statement released on Saturday‚ Pillay said Zwelithini did not have an issue with the content of the recording but was offended by the "unbecoming and overtly disrespectful means" in which MiWay operated.

Leaked MiWay conversation with Zwelithini contravenes law: Information Regulator

The leaked conversation between MiWay and King Goodwill Zwelithini contravened the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).
News
18 days ago

Two days before issuing the statement‚ Pillay had received a copy of MiWay's written response to the Information Regulator‚ tasked with investigating whether the insurance firm contravened the Protection of Personal Information Act.

"Discussions between the parties have since broken down‚ with His Majesty taking the view that MiWay have no regard for the sanctity‚ responsibility and respect for protected private information.

"His Majesty is also of the view that MiWay has no regard for transparency and are deliberately circumventing‚ what is seemingly a simple enquiry‚" Pillay said. Pillay said common sense would dictate that MiWay could have used its advanced computer security systems to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the leak.

"As we enter the third week after the incident‚ MiWay has still not reported on the exact circumstances as to how the recording came to be leaked."

Pillay said MiWay also did not open a criminal charge despite claiming that it had been a victim of rogue activity.

The insurance company had also failed to confirm if any internal disciplinary measures were taken against the sales rep‚ Pillay said.

Zulu king lashes out at costly commission into KZN violence

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has questioned the establishment of the Moerane Commission of Inquiry into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
3 days ago

King calls on Zulus to rise over land

Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini has called on all Zulus to donate R5 each for the fight against the proposed dissolution of the Ingonyama Trust.
News
3 days ago

KZN premier backs Zulu King on land debate

KZN Premier Willies Mchunu has vowed that the province will not support any attempts to scrap the Ingonyama Trust.
News
2 days ago

Zuma's decision to resign was an act of bravery‚ says Zulu monarch

The king praised Zuma for putting the nation first‚ saying "it’s only a fool who would not accept Zuma's decision".
News
3 days ago

Zulu king's war talk ill-advised

Land is an emotive issue that should always be handled with care, especially in a country where dispossession is the source of all racial inequality ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Zulu king prays for rain

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini will pray for rain during the Amarula ceremony at the eMachobeni royal palace in Ngwavuma, KZN.
News
7 days ago

