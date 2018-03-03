Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini plans to sue MiWay over a leaked conversation between one of the insurance company's sales reps and himself.

His attorney Theasen Pillay said a claim was being formulated for damages‚ however an amount had yet to be decided upon.

He was instructed to act on behalf of the Zulu monarch following the "disobedient‚ disrespectful and contemptible means by which a protected recording of the conversation between a MiWay sales consultant and His Majesty was dissimilated from the control of MiWay".

The recorded conversation‚ which was leaked on social media‚ starts with the sales representative addressing Zwelithini by his first name. The king then reprimands the sales rep.

In a statement released on Saturday‚ Pillay said Zwelithini did not have an issue with the content of the recording but was offended by the "unbecoming and overtly disrespectful means" in which MiWay operated.