Why was Bathabile Dlamini spared?

President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet Cosatu soon to explain why he kept some ministers seen to be incompetent and linked to state capture allegations.

Sowetan has established that Ramaphosa had agreed to meet with the Cosatu leadership during its central committee meeting at Cosatu House in Johannesburg on Wednesday, but he phoned to inform them that he was held up in Cape Town.

A senior Cosatu leader told Sowetan yesterday that the trade union federation was seeking an explanation from Ramaphosa regarding his cabinet reshuffle.

"Our position is clear, we want to know why he kept ministers like Bathabile Dlamini, who have no capacity. This is going to be on the agenda when we meet him.

"If Bathabile Dlamini had failed at Social Development Department there is nothing that she will do now," said the senior leader.

At the media briefing yesterday, the trade union federation leaders reiterated its call that it was not going to give the ANC a blank cheque for its support.

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said the honeymoon was over.

"We have learnt our lessons about lobbying for a president," Ntshalintshali said.

"Last time we celebrated for too long. We were in a honeymoon when other forces were working with the government and, in that process, we ended up being sidelined. We put too much trust in people rather than in the institution."

This can be interpreted as a swipe at former president Jacob Zuma, who was alleged to have been influenced by the Guptas in making key government decisions, including appointing cabinet ministers.

Cosatu president S'dumo Dlamini said Ramaphosa had promised to ensure that the alliance worked better.

Ntshalintshali said Cosatu was opposed to the recycling of ministers who were failing. This after Ramaphosa was criticised for not firing Dlamini and former finance minister Malusi Gigaba when he reshuffled his cabinet this week.

Cosatu played a vital role in ensuring Ramaphosa was elected ANC president at the party's conference in December.

Ntshalintshali said workers were united around the necessity of dislodging the Gupta state capture and turning around the degeneration of the ANC.

Dlamini said reducing the cabinet would be quite disastrous because public servants would be retrenched. "We are okay that he has not rushed into this matter. He has clarified it was not his intention to rush into doing this, but he will be doing the process of review."

He emphasised the review of the cabinet must take place after consultation. "It is not a matter [that can be done overnight]. We hope that when it comes to that moment ... genuine consultations will happen."