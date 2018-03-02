South Africa

Brown has escaped … for now

By Sabelo Skiti - 02 March 2018 - 06:34
Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown quit Parliament after being axed from cabinet.
Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown quit Parliament after being axed from cabinet.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Disgraced former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown could still find herself facing censure related to misleading parliament‚ despite her sudden resignation on Thursday as a member of parliament.

Brown‚ a long-serving leader of the ANC‚ has been exposed as a key roleplayer in the dodgy business dealings of the controversial Gupta family and their associates.

She was one of 10 ANC cabinet ministers axed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

Under her watch‚ enterprises such as Eskom‚ Denel and regional airline South African Express were taken to the brink of collapse.

For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select

Brown and Montana in the hot seat

Minister Lynne Brown and former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana will be in the hot seat in parliament on Tuesday.
News
1 month ago

Eskom board must explain R400m 'sourcing fee'

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has demanded an explanation from Eskom’s board for an agreement signed by acting chief executive Sean Maritz ...
News
1 month ago

Brown responds to damning finding: 'It wasn't me‚ it was Singh'

Lynne Brown has reiterated that she was not responsible for misleading parliament.
News
6 days ago

Ramaphosa given 14 days to take action against Lynne Brown: public protector

The public protector has found Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown guilty of misleading Parliament.
News
7 days ago

Public protector finds Lynne Brown guilty of misleading Parliament

The public protector has found Lynne Brown guilty of misleading Parliament‚ the Democratic Alliance said.
News
7 days ago

Zwane, Brown, Bongo booted out as Ramaphosa shakes up cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa has shown ministers allegedly implicated in state capture the door in his first cabinet reshuffle since coming in to power.
News
3 days ago

Lynne Brown quits parliament after Cabinet axe

Just four days after being fired as minister of public enterprise‚ Lynne Brown has resigned as ANC MP.
News
20 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Land will be expropriated without compensation. It will happen’- President ...
Full speech: Julius Malema tables a motion on expropriation of land without ...
X