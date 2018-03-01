South Africa

'You are playing with fire‚' Cosatu warns government on VAT increase

By Neo Goba - 01 March 2018 - 13:28
Cosatu's president S'dumo Dlamini.
Cosatu's president S'dumo Dlamini.
Image: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

The Congress of South African Trade Unions has threatened to take to the streets if the National Assembly doesn’t reject the proposed increase of the value-added tax (VAT).

Speaking after their three-day central executive committee (CEC) meeting which concluded on Wednesday‚ Cosatu said they would not sit and fold their arms when the poorest of the poor will suffer the most.

"If we were going to be quiet‚ we would have allowed a situation where nobody raises this matter because this issue is a problem. It's a direct punishment of the poor and making the poor to continue to subsidise the rich in this country‚" said Cosatu's president S'dumo Dlamini.

"The reason why for the past 25 years there has been no VAT increase is because serious fights were led in the early 1990s against a VAT increase. So we are reminding our government in case they are forgetting that particular issue: You are playing with fire on this one‚ we are not going to keep quiet about it‚" he warned.

He was speaking at the trade union's head offices in Braamfontein‚ Johannesburg on Thursday.

The poor are not protected from VAT - DA

The Democratic Alliance says the claim by former finance minister Malusi Gigaba that the poor will be protected from the VAT increase is “untrue”.
News
2 days ago

Then-finance minister Malusi Gigaba said the proposed increase of VAT as well as income tax was to ensure to ease a budget shortfall which stands at a R48.2-billion hole in the State budget‚ and increase revenue.

Gigaba said that other tax increases that will hit citizens' pockets also include a 52 cents per litre increase in the levies on fuel‚ made up of 22 cents per litre for the general fuel levy and a 30 cents per litre increase in the Road Accident Fund levy‚ and an increase in the alcohol and tobacco duties of between six and 10 percent.

“We call on parliament to either reject the VAT increase or to expand the basket of zero-rated goods. We have made our submissions to parliament yesterday and if we do not get any positive response‚ we will mobilise workers [to] strike against the VAT increase‚” said Cosatu’s secretary general Bheki Ntshalintshali.

“Cosatu rejects the proposed increase of value-added tax by one percentage point from 14 to 15 percent and the proposed increase in the fuel levy by 22 cents per litre and of the road accident fund levy by 30 cents per litre effective in April 2018‚” said Ntshalintshali.

Cosatu also demanded that all food items‚ water‚ books‚ electricity and school uniforms would be zero rated.

On Monday‚ the South African Communist Party decried the VAT increase‚ warning it marks the possible beginning of a “regressive creep”.

Newly elected minister of Transport and SACP leader Blade Nzimande said his party would be campaigning to ensure that by the time of the next budget the VAT increase would be rolled back‚ and that other measures must be found to address the deficit‚ including "active recovery of billions of stolen capital".

SACP bashes Gigaba's 'regressive' VAT hike

The South African Communist Party has rejected Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's announcement of an increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) and income tax.
News
3 days ago

Gigaba increases VAT to 15%

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has announced a one-percentage point increase in Value Added Tax.
Business
8 days ago

'The problem is that national treasury is running the country' - Cosatu

Trade unions have criticised Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s budget speech‚ calling it a “slap” in the face.
Business
7 days ago

A ‘tough but hopeful’ budget‚ says ANC

The ANC on Wednesday welcomed the "tough but hopeful budget."
Business
7 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Land will be expropriated without compensation. It will happen’- President ...
Full speech: Julius Malema tables a motion on expropriation of land without ...
X