Trade unionist Patrick Craven's house raided‚ laptop and cell phone stolen

The spokesperson of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says his laptop and cell phone were confiscated by people purporting to be from the SA Revenue Service (SARS) on Wednesday.

Speaking on Radio 702 on Thursday‚ Craven said the men raided his house on Wednesday and took his and his wife’s laptops and a cell phone.

“They seemed plausible. They said they wanted to check if anybody is renting the property. It was some sort of a lifestyle audit‚” Craven said.

“It turned out that it was a well-planned attempt to steal computers. There may be a political motive behind this.”