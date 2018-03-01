South Africa

Trade unionist Patrick Craven's house raided‚ laptop and cell phone stolen

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 01 March 2018 - 08:57
The spokesperson of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says his laptop and cell phone were confiscated by people purporting to be from the SA Revenue Service (SARS) on Wednesday.

Speaking on Radio 702 on Thursday‚ Craven said the men raided his house on Wednesday and took his and his wife’s laptops and a cell phone.

“They seemed plausible. They said they wanted to check if anybody is renting the property. It was some sort of a lifestyle audit‚” Craven said.

“It turned out that it was a well-planned attempt to steal computers. There may be a political motive behind this.”

The incident at Craven’s house came as the Western Cape home of author Jacques Pauw was also raided by the Hawks on Wednesday. Pauw has been targeted by authorities since he published a book last year detailing allegations against former president Jacob Zuma.

The publication reported on Wednesday that authorities believe that Pauw is in possession of secret intelligence documents.

The warrant‚ which the publication is in possession of‚ provides a glimpse into the investigation which the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State Unit is conducting into Pauw.

The document‚ signed off by Malmesbury Magistrate J Jantjies earlier on Wednesday‚ shows that the raid on Pauw’s home in Riebeek-Kasteel was conducted on the basis that police believe he has violated the apartheid-era Protection of Information Act and the Intelligence Service Act.

