Ramaphosa's homies stick with ANC in by-elections
The ANC scored a major victory when it retained Ward 14 in Soweto, Johannesburg following a by-election held yesterday.
The governing party managed to recapture the ward in the City of Johannesburg which is near President Cyril Ramaphosa's childhood home in Chiawelo.
The ANC obtained 72% of votes in the ward which includes Protea Glen and Protea North. The ward became vacant after ANC councillor Jabu Khanyi died last year.
EFF received 17.1 % of votes while the DA secured a mere 9.4% of votes.
“I am elated and humbled by the opportunity to serve the people of ward 14 in the Johannesburg municipal council,” said councillor designate Makapane Mokwena. The ANC
The outcome of the by-election is a great improvement from the 62% of votes the ANC received in the 2016 municipal elections.
ANC national spokesman Pule Mabe said residents of Johannesburg are ready to reclaim the city of Johannesburg.
“The landslide victory in ward 14 is an indication of the people’s rejection of the DA-led municipality and an affirmation of their continued support and confidence in the people’s movement, ANC,” Mabe said.
“Such support and confidence of the people in the ANC is also demonstrated with the victory in ward 20, Mafikeng, North West province. We are humbled by such support and confidence. We do take it for granted.”