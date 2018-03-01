Ramaphosa's homies stick with ANC in by-elections

The ANC scored a major victory when it retained Ward 14 in Soweto, Johannesburg following a by-election held yesterday.

The governing party managed to recapture the ward in the City of Johannesburg which is near President Cyril Ramaphosa's childhood home in Chiawelo.

The ANC obtained 72% of votes in the ward which includes Protea Glen and Protea North. The ward became vacant after ANC councillor Jabu Khanyi died last year.

EFF received 17.1 % of votes while the DA secured a mere 9.4% of votes.

“I am elated and humbled by the opportunity to serve the people of ward 14 in the Johannesburg municipal council,” said councillor designate Makapane Mokwena. The ANC