The ANC top echelons were on Thursday at pains to try to explain the reasoning for the deployment of some of the party's members to Luthuli House on a full-time basis and how they will be paid and share the organisational work.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule introduced the newly appointed members at a media briefing at the party's headquarters‚ saying that they would be responsible for the running of the organisation.

Former KwaZulu Natal chairman Senzo Mchunu‚ who is the newly appointed ANC head of organising and campaigns‚ said that the party deployees to Luthuli House would focus on working together as a unity to strengthen the organisation.

He said that the newly appointed full-time ANC members at Luthuli house would not “cause any stampede” but would however work together as a team.

“We will work as a team. The work we are doing at the head office requires much more specialisation than it did years ago. So we do not foresee any stampede‚” he said.

This was echoed by ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte who emphasised that the ANC deployees to Luthuli House were full-time and were not in any competition.

“We are not contesting here‚ we are a team that is working on building a strengthened and modernised ANC. We each have our own work to do‚” she said.