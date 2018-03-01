Minister Cele yet to be briefed on Pauw raid

Police Minister Bheki Cele says he is yet to be briefed by the Hawks on the raid at author Jacques Pauw’s Western Cape home on Wednesday.

“I have not been briefed on the matter. It will be ill-informed of me to comment on it‚” Cele told Radio 702 on Thursday.

He said he will be meeting the Hawks boss on Thursday to get a proper briefing on the raid at Pauw’s home in Riebeek-Kasteel.

Pauw’s house was raided because authorities believe that he is in possession of secret intelligence documents.

A search and seizure warrant signed off by Malmesbury magistrate J Jantjies earlier on Wednesday‚ shows that the raid on Pauw’s home was conducted on the basis that police believe he has violated the apartheid-era Protection of Information Act and the Intelligence Service Act.