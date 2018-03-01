A Cape Town family in search of their loved one who has been missing for two years had a birthday celebration for Raymonde Boltman‚ who would have turned 26 years old on Wednesday.

"Last night was very emotional as you can imagine‚ but the ceremony went well‚" said Genevieve Boltman‚ sister of Raymonde.

On April 20 2016 Raymonde left for work. Her mother walked with her to the bus stop where Raymonde was due to catch a bus to Elsies River‚ where she worked in a factory. She never arrived at work.

On Friday police offered a reward of R50 000 for any information on Raymonde's disappearance.

Police spokesperson Sinathi Joni said: “Raymonde was reported missing on April 20 2016 after she was last seen dropped off at a bus stop to go to work the same day at approximately 5:25am‚ but never reported for work. She is of average build‚ medium height‚ weighs 65kg with black hair‚ black eyes‚ flat nose‚ thin upper lip‚ thick lower lip and a scar on her forehead."