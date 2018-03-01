Disgraced Eskom executive Sean Maritz has submitted his resignation with immediate effect‚ according to the power utility's spokesperson.

Khulu Phasiwe confirmed that Maritz‚ who was on suspension‚ submitted his resignation earlier on Thursday.

Phasiwe tweeted: "Notice: Eskom's suspended head of Information Technology‚ Mr Sean Maritz‚ resigned today with immediate effect. His disciplinary hearing‚ which was scheduled next week‚ will fall away as a result."