The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) says it is not taking parliament to the Constitutional Court but wants the court make a declaratory order regarding the commission's powers.

"We are not taking parliament to court. We need the court to tell us if we did not follow procedure. We want the court to issue a declaratory order on what our powers are‚" said chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva.

"We made recommendations [regarding the religious sector]. We are saying that religious practitioners must be regulated."

She said if the court finds that the CRL's recommendations are in violation of the constitution‚ they will have to decide on the next step to take.

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said that CRL feels powerless that its recommendations have been challenged. "We feel powerless that we can't do what the Constitution asked us to do‚ which is to protect the rights of religious communities. We feel disempowered and yes‚ we feel this is the end of the road for us."