The new president‚ Cyril Ramaphosa‚ should be the one to appoint a new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP)‚ following the Pretoria high court judgment in December last year which set aside current incumbent Shaun Abrahams's appointment.

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) made this submission before the Constitutional Court on Wednesday‚ as it answered a question of what should be the solution going forward.

The Pretoria high court also set aside the R17.3m settlement agreement that Abrahams's predecessor Mxolisi Nxasana reached with then-president Jacob Zuma to leave the position in 2015‚ and ordered Nxasana to repay the golden handshake.

The high court judgment had also ordered in December that the deputy president - which was Ramaphosa at the time - should make an appointment of who should be NDPP or acting NDPP.

Zuma had appealed against the order that Ramaphosa should appoint the NDPP‚ but he was removed as president earlier this month. Ramaphosa withdrew the president's application last Friday‚ stating that the matter was now moot.