Mabuza: They don't like me because I'm a village a boy

A buoyant Mabuza said his political detractors started embarking on a smear campaign against him in 2009 as an attempt to prevent him from becoming the premier of Mpumalanga‚ a position he went on to occupy later that year up until this week.

Mabuza's credibility once again came under the spotlight this week after President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed him as his deputy on Monday‚ with opposition parties claiming this did not augur well for the ANC's self-correction campaign.

Mabuza said he wondered why his opponents kept repeating the allegations against him‚ yet they were not prepared to open criminal charges.

"No one wants to step forward and say‚ 'I've seen DD Mabuza committing this and this‚ I'm prepared to testify in court‚'" he said after he was sworn in to the second-highest office in the land on Tuesday.

"If you choose not to report it but you talk about it‚ that means your intention is not a good intention. Probably those people who are talking about those allegations‚ they realised a certain potential in me and each tried to block my way and at times it's not always possible‚ because the truth will remain and a lie cannot be converted into a truth."