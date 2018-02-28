'Captain KGB' fights for bail as witnesses lie low

Former police crime intelligence operative Captain Morris "KGB" Tshabalala has put in a new bid for bail and has asked the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court to subpoena witnesses he needs for the application.

His lawyer Annelene van den Heveer yesterday told magistrate Nicca Setshogoe their intention was to proceed with the application, but "ran into great difficulties in accessing people to place facts before the court".

She asked the court to invoke its powers to assist Tshabalala in getting witnesses to court, but state prosecutor Chris Smith undertook to summon the witnesses on the list for the application to proceed when the matter resumes on March 14.

Yesterday, four members of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate's national specialised investigation team, armed with semi-automatic rifles, were posted outside court.