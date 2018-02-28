Blue protest ahead of KZN Premier's state of province address
Re-elected DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal Zwakele Mncwango and the party’s provincial chairperson Francois Rodgers joined DA activists in a picket ahead of the state of the province address at the KZN legislature at the Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.
The DA said the demonstration was meant to highlight “the corrupt and uncaring ANC government in KZN that has turned its back on the people”.
During the protest‚ the opposition party in the KZN legislature called for “a total change in KZN” and told citizens that it was “only the DA that is capable of prioritising them and delivering services to all”.
The party also highlighted the health crisis in the province and accused Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo of refusing to be held accountable for the death of hundreds due to his department’s “incompetence”.
The DA also complained that the province was facing a huge housing backlog while premier Willies Mchunu’s official residence in Pietermaritzburg had been upgraded at an astronomical cost. There was uproar last year when it emerged that more than R32-million had been earmarked for renovations and an upgrade of the residence.
This followed a parliamentary reply to the DA in KZN which revealed that Mchunu's Parkside residence in Pietermaritzburg was undergoing renovations valued at R32 650 330. The upgrades included renovations to the swimming pool area‚ including the paving and braai area to the value of R1 010 000; upgrading of three bathrooms for R540 000; and repairs to electrical light fittings for R540 000.
It was also revealed that the monthly running costs for the property include a garden service fee of R15 960‚ a water and electricity bill of around R10 000‚ and a subscription to DStv of R1 755.
“For the longest time‚ the government in KZN has abdicated its role of prioritising the people of this province by providing them with services. Instead‚ they have allowed internal political squabbles to dominate in this province‚ neglecting the poor and the most vulnerable‚” said the DA in a statement.