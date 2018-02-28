Blue protest ahead of KZN Premier's state of province address

Re-elected DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal Zwakele Mncwango and the party’s provincial chairperson Francois Rodgers joined DA activists in a picket ahead of the state of the province address at the KZN legislature at the Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

The DA said the demonstration was meant to highlight “the corrupt and uncaring ANC government in KZN that has turned its back on the people”.

During the protest‚ the opposition party in the KZN legislature called for “a total change in KZN” and told citizens that it was “only the DA that is capable of prioritising them and delivering services to all”.

The party also highlighted the health crisis in the province and accused Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo of refusing to be held accountable for the death of hundreds due to his department’s “incompetence”.