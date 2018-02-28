The ANC on Wednesday confirmed that the former minister of police Fikile Mbalula had been redeployed to Luthuli House with immediate effect.

Mbalula would take up the position of head of elections‚ said Jessie Duarte‚ deputy secretary general of the party.

"This appointment follows a decision of the special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Sunday‚ February 24‚ 2018‚ to deploy several chairpersons of committees to Luthuli House in line with resolutions of successive national conferences to expand and strengthen the organisation’s capacity to execute the tasks and demands of the current phase of the revolution‚" Duarte said in a statement.

Mbalula had announced his move on social media last week just hours head of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of a Cabinet reshuffle.