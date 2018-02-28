National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams's counsel said it was irrational to use state funds to pay his predecessor Mxolisi Nxasana a salary for the remaining period of his contract to leave his post.

However‚ this did not mean the appointment of Abrahams was invalid and should be set aside as there was a vacancy when Abrahams was appointed.

These were among the arguments heard in the Constitutional Court Wednesday.

Abrahams's advocate‚ Hilton Epstein ‚SC was presenting argument in the appeal by the NPA and Abrahams against an order by the Pretoria High Court in December‚ which declared as invalid Abrahams's appointment as NDPP.

The high court also set aside the settlement agreement between former president Jacob Zuma and Nxasana when he left office in 2015 – a golden handshake which left Nxasana with a R17.3-million payout. The high court also ordered that Nxasana repay the money.

Freedom Under Law‚ Corruption Watch and Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution on Wednesday asked the Constitutional Court to confirm the high court orders.

However‚ Abrahams was appealing against the high court order that his appointment was invalid.

After hearing arguments from lawyers representing Abrahams‚ Nxasana‚ the three organisations and the Helen Suzman Foundation‚ the court reserved judgment.

Freedom Under Law counsel Wim Trengove SC argued earlier in the day that former president Jacob Zuma abused powers given to him in 2015 by getting rid of Nxasana and replacing him with an amenable one who was unlikely to prosecute him.

“Any outcome that leaves Mr Abrahams in office would make a mockery of the Constitution as it would leave the situation as Mr Zuma intended to be‚” Trengove said.