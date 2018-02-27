Wife-beating investigation is in Gerrie Nel's sights

Advocate Gerrie Nel will lead a possible private prosecution into the case of a man accused of beating his wife.

The son of a well-known South African lawyer allegedly broke six of her ribs.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel announced this on Tuesday at their offices in Centurion.

The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) issued a nolle prosequi certificate on September 11 2015 to indicate they would not prosecute the alleged assault.

The charge that Afriforum intends to try to prove is assault with the intention to do grievous bodily harm.