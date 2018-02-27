Ten ministers and three deputies who served under former president Jacob Zuma have been axed.

In announcing his inaugural cabinet on Monday night‚ President Cryil Ramaphosa not only named his ANC deputy David Mabuza as state deputy president but also wielded the axe to remove many of those who served under his predecessor.

Among those fired by Ramaphosa are Nathi Nhleko‚ Fikile Mbalula‚ David Mahlobo‚ Faith Muthambi‚ Des van Rooyen‚ Mosebenzi Zwane‚ Joe Maswanganyi‚ Hlengiwe Mkhize‚ Senzeni Zokwana and Lynne Brown.

Ramaphosa announced the changes on Monday evening to the media at Union Buildings shortly after 10pm. He said that the changes he made to the executive were to ensure national government was better equipped to implement its mandate.

“These changes are intended to ensure that national government is better equipped to implement the mandate of this administration and specifically the tasks identified in the state of the nation address‚” Ramaphosa said.