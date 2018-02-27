Lungisani Magubane‚ Khayelihle Lamula‚ Nino Mbatha and Sithembiso Sithole have been remanded in custody‚ with previous bids for bail either abandoned or refused.

They face charges of murder‚ attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The grisly story broke in August last year when Mbatha‚ a traditional healer‚ walked into the Estcourt police station to report that he was in possession of body parts and was tired of being forced to eat human flesh.