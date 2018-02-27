The Democratic Alliance in Mpumalanga has lamented the appointment of former premier of the province David Mabuza as the new deputy president of the country‚ saying it shows that the problem is the ANC.

DA provincial leader James Masango said the appointment of Mabuza and Reginah Mhaule‚ who is the new deputy minister of International Relations and Cooperation‚ “is a clear demonstration that the problem does not only lie with individuals within the party‚ but it is the ANC itself that is a problem”.

Mhaule is the former MEC of education in Mpumalanga.

“As they ascend to higher office‚ both David Mabuza and Reginah Mhaule know that they have left havoc in the departments they oversaw and that unless there is total change in government‚ Mpumalanga will not recover.

“While the departure of Mabuza is good news for Mpumalanga‚ it is some of the worst news for the people of South Africa. Having left the province in a poorer state‚ Mabuza has now been promoted to a position where‚ by the time his term ends‚ will leave South Africa in even worse shape‚” said Masango.