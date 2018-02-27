Incoming finance minister Nhlanla Nene said his attempts to resist being sent back to the post he was unceremoniously fired from just over two years ago fell on deaf ears.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday night that Nene was back at the helm of the national treasury‚ reversing a controversial decision made by Ramaphosa’s predecessor Jacob Zuma in 2015.

Nene said on Monday that he was surprised to get the call. “From the onset I knew that the President had made up his mind and it would not change‚” said Nene.

He said he tried to resist‚ but it was very clear that Ramaposa would not take no for an answer.

“I tried to resist a little‚ but I knew. He had made up his mind‚” Nene said.