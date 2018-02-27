Boeing leaves late before heading into traffic
The Boeing 737-200 that was expected to cause peak-time traffic chaos in Johannesburg on Tuesday was delayed‚ but is still expected to disrupt motorists.
The plane was expected to leave from Jet Park in the east of the city at 5am and arrive at Fourways Mall at 5pm‚ affecting Jet Park‚ Isando‚ Chloorkop‚ Midrand‚ Dainfern and Fourways. But only left after 7:30am.
The gigantic plane is currently being transported from Jet Park to Fourways mall. It is expected to take over twelve hours to cover a distance of about 40 kilometres.
The plane is being transported in two trucks. One of the trucks is carrying the body while the other truck is carrying the wings and wheels.
KidZania Johannesburg finance executive Lerato Hlohlongoane said they waited for the necessary permits before they could move the plane.
The wings‚ tail and stabiliser on the roof of the airplane were removed and transported on a separate flatbed truck.
It was a struggle at times to manoeuvre the flatbed truck.
Hlohlongoane said: “We just tried to take one corner now and that took about 15 minutes.”
The decommissioned plane will be used as part of the launch of KidZania Johannesburg‚ which is set to be launched at Fourways Mall in the fourth quarter of this year. The mall is currently building a higher roof to house the plane. They will demolish the lower roof and a wall to allow the plane inside.
KidZania is a Mexican chain of indoor entertainment that comprises mini cities built inside malls. They describe it on their website as an interactive city with streets‚ buildings‚ an economy and transport system for children which “blends learning and reality with entertainment”.
Some members of public were upset on Monday when it was announced that the plane would be moved in peak traffic.
Tshidi (@MbeleTshidi) wrote: “why was this #Boeing737 not moved on a Sunday morning?”
Lue (@LueWellyn) was suspicious of the timing: “Any idea why the Boeing couldn’t make its journey overnight? Or is that part of the marketing buzz…#Boeing737”
Ennie Tembie Tshabalala said: “Why today when I am so busy? Can’t they take it to Limpopo or Nkandla and delay Zuma! I refuse to be delayed today.”
Nelson Molapisane said: “My worry is why they want to transport it during busy times? This should be done at night when there will be no traffic.”
However other social media users hastily defended the timing.
Darryl (@DazSmalz) wrote: “Abnormal transport can only move between sunrise and sunset as per the dept of transport. They issue the permits to advise when the trucks can move and along which route.”
Ryan (@jojodeeks) hilariously tweeted: “Gosh so many whiny moaning people in JHB…I bet all you people moaning about traffic that won’t affect you will be the first to have your kids at the attraction when it opens #Boeing737”.
- Additional reporting by Karabo Ledwaba