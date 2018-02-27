Boeing leaves late before heading into traffic

The gigantic plane is currently being transported from Jet Park to Fourways mall. It is expected to take over twelve hours to cover a distance of about 40 kilometres.

The plane is being transported in two trucks. One of the trucks is carrying the body while the other truck is carrying the wings and wheels.

KidZania Johannesburg finance executive Lerato Hlohlongoane said they waited for the necessary permits before they could move the plane.

The wings‚ tail and stabiliser on the roof of the airplane were removed and transported on a separate flatbed truck.