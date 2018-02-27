Just hours before axing Des van Rooyen from his Cabinet‚ President Cyril Rampaphosa vowed to act against the now-former cooperative governance minister before the Public Protector’s deadline.

In a statement by the presidency on Monday evening‚ presidency spokesman Tyron Seale said Ramaphosa had‚ in compliance with the Executive Ethics Code‚ submitted a copy of Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report to the speaker of the National Assembly‚ Baleka Mbete.

Mkhwebane found Van Rooyen had “wilfully and intentionally” lied to Parliament about visiting the Guptas’ Saxonwold compound. Mkhwebane’s report came with a 14-day deadline for Ramaphosa to act. The deadline is on March 1.

“The President indicated to the Speaker that he will be engaging with Minister Van Rooyen on the content of the Public Protector’s report and will revert to the National Assembly within the directed time frame on the action he has taken‚” said the statement‚ which was issued prior to Van Rooyen’s complete removal from the Cabinet.