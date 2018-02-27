An arms dealer fighting extradition to the Netherlands‚ where he has been sentenced to 19 years’ imprisonment‚ had his bail extended until late April in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Guus Kouwenhoven‚ 75‚ who was convicted in his absence for crimes against humanity and selling firearms to former Liberian president Charles Taylor‚ will remain under house arrest at his R90-million home in Fresnaye‚ where he was arrested in December.

Justice Minister Michael Masutha had yet to sign the extradition order requested by the Netherlands‚ Cape Town Magistrate’s Court was told on Tuesday.

At his previous court appearance‚ Kouwenhoven said he was seriously ill and had a life expectancy of three years.

An Interpol investigator told the court‚ however‚ that the 75-year-old had been observed driving around Cape Town.