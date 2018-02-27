South Africa

ANC to get new MPs - including the deputy president of the country

By Qaanitah Hunter - 27 February 2018 - 06:35
President Cyril Ramaphosa announces cabinet reshuffle. ESA ALEXANDER
Parliament will get seven new ANC members Tuesday‚ one of which will be the new deputy president of the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday evening that David Mabuza will be his deputy once he is sworn into parliament. And two of the other new MPs have been appointed ministers‚ with Zweli Mkhize leading cooperative governance and traditional affairs and Nhlanhla Nene at the helm of the finance ministry.

Regina Mhaule has been announced as a deputy minister and she‚ too‚ will be sworn into parliament on Tuesday.

The ANC announced that the swearing in will take place at 12.30pm

Ramaphosa announced that ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe has been appointed mineral resources minister. However‚ will not be a member of parliament as the president is allowed to appoint two ministers and deputy minister who are not MPs.

