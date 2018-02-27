ANC to get new MPs - including the deputy president of the country
Parliament will get seven new ANC members Tuesday‚ one of which will be the new deputy president of the country.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday evening that David Mabuza will be his deputy once he is sworn into parliament. And two of the other new MPs have been appointed ministers‚ with Zweli Mkhize leading cooperative governance and traditional affairs and Nhlanhla Nene at the helm of the finance ministry.
Regina Mhaule has been announced as a deputy minister and she‚ too‚ will be sworn into parliament on Tuesday.
The ANC announced that the swearing in will take place at 12.30pm
Ramaphosa announced that ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe has been appointed mineral resources minister. However‚ will not be a member of parliament as the president is allowed to appoint two ministers and deputy minister who are not MPs.
Besides Nene‚ two other ministers who were fired by former president Jacob Zuma have made a comeback. Blade Nzimande has been appointed as transport minister while Derek Hanekom returned as tourism minister.
From among the ministers and deputy ministers who faced the chop at least five of them have been linked to State Capture. Those include Mosebenzi Zwane‚ Des Van Rooyen‚ Lynne Brown‚ Faith Muthambi and Ben Martins.
The security cluster has gotten a shake up with a new minister of police‚ Bheki Cele‚ a new minister of state-security Dipou Letsatsi-Duba and Malusi Gigaba returning to Home Affairs.
International relations has a new minister‚ Lindiwe Sisulu‚ and a new deputy minister in Mhaule.
There are two vacancies in the executive‚ the position of deputy minister of public enterprises and deputy minister in the presidency‚ that are yet to be filled.