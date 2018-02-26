Row between Parliament and religious watchdog over Ngcobo attack

A row is brewing between parliament and the country's religious watchdog after suggestions that MPs are to blame for the deadly attack on the Ngcobo police station in the Eastern Cape.

Parliament said it was “disturbed” by comments made by the chairperson of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL).

“What happened in Ngcobo police station is a pure criminal matter which is being dealt with by the law enforcement agencies‚” Parliament said in a statement.

“Parliament views as unfortunate the comments attributed to the (CRL) Ms Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva‚ who said Parliament must be held to account for failing to prevent the tragedy that included the massacre of security officials at Ngcobo police station in the Eastern Cape by criminals allegedly coming for a cult church in the area.”