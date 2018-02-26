Mkhwebane: I'm going to be here until 2023

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is determined to finish her term in office, even amidst calls for her immediate removal.

Calls for her to quit or be fired in terms of the Constitution have mounted following a scathing judgment into her Bankorp/CIEX report in which she had recommended that Absa pay back the over R1-billion Apartheid-era lifeboat given by the Reserve Bank.

The High Court in Pretoria set aside her recommendations and also ordered Mkhwebane to pay 15 percent of the legal costs out of her own pocket.

"I wouldn't quit JJ. I'm going to be here until 2023," Mkhwebane told Frankly Speaking host JJ Tabane on Sunday.